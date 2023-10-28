Colorado Buffs strive to get back on track in visit to No. 23 UCLA

Brewster has been in coaching for more than 35 years, including a four-year run as the head coach at the University of Minnesota. In Brewster’s first year with the Gophers, in 2007, they went 1-11. In year No. 2, they went 7-6 and played in a bowl game.

“The real word that you look for as a coach is: consistency – in pride, in your performance,” Brewster said this week. “Understanding how proud you are of the name on the front and the name on the back.”

“I think we’re making progress,” Brewster said. “We’ve done some really good things already in year one, coming off of a really hard year that they had last year and our players, they’re understanding the commitment that it takes to win at this level.” headtopics.com

College football is a much different world today than it was 15 years ago, so the process is sped up a bit. But, the challenges of knowing how to win are still the same. That game, perhaps more than any other, showed that head coach Deion Sanders and his staff still has work to do in order to establish the discipline needed to win consistently.

Playing in the Pac-12 doesn’t give CU any breaks, either. Beginning Saturday, the Buffs’ final five-game stretch includes three teams currently ranked in the Top 25 (UCLA, Oregon State and Utah), another that was there just a couple of weeks ago (Washington State) and another (Arizona) that routed Washington State to knock it out of the Top 25. headtopics.com

Saturday offers CU another opportunity to make a statement, not only to itself and its fans, but nationally. The Buffs are making good strides, but this is a big one for them to get to where they aim to go.

“We have to embrace the process, the hard work that it takes to win a football game, but you have to do that throughout the course of the whole week. We’ve got to continue to improve there. headtopics.com

