Colorado Bill Requiring Liability Insurance for Firearms Advances

A bill requiring liability insurance for all firearms in Colorado has narrowly passed out of the House Business Affairs and Labor Committee. Gun owners would be required to maintain a liability insurance policy that covers losses or damages to a person injured on the insured property due to accidental or unintentional discharge of the firearm. Victims of accidental shootings would be able to file a claim against the policyholder.

The bill also provides protection for policyholders if their gun is stolen and reported as such. State Representative Iman Jodeh is one of the prime sponsors of the bill, aiming to enhance responsible gun ownership

