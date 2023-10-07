The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.

Arizona State (1-5, 0-3 Pac-12) labored offensively much of the afternoon without three starting offensive linemen and two key backups due to injuries. The Sun Devils found the right gear at the right time, moving 94 yards in 13 plays to set up Trenton Bourguet’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Troy Omeire with 50 seconds left.

Sanders answered quickly, hitting Javon Antonio for a 43-yard completion on the next play. The Buffaloes (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) moved close enough to set up Mata’s winning kick despite struggling to get their explosive offense going most of the game. headtopics.com

The Sun Devils sacked Sanders five times and gave the Colorado quarterback little time to find receivers downfield. Sanders, the nation’s second-leading passer at 356 yards per game, was held to 239 yards on 26-of-42 passing.

The coach’s son was still effective when he needed to be, running for a touchdown in the first half and hitting Antonio on a 9-yard score in the fourth quarter. Bourguet threw for 335 yards and a touchdown on 32-of-49 passing, but was under near constant pressure. Arizona State lost its seventh straight Pac-12 game and is 1-5 for the first time since 1942.The Sun Devils picked their way down the field on their opening drive with underneath crossing routes to reach Colorado’s 2. headtopics.com

Arizona State’s offense went quiet until late in the first half, putting together a drive to set up Cam Skattebo’s 1-yard run with 6 1/2 minutes left.Xavier Weaver scored on a fourth-and-1 run to tie it 7-all, but the Buffaloes had a hard time keeping Arizona State’s rush off Sanders until late in the half.

Colorado kicks field goal with 12 seconds left to beat Arizona StateAlejandro Mata's 43-yard field goal with 12 seconds to go gave Colorado a 27-24 win at Arizona State on Saturday night.

