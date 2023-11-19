Colorado Avalanche stage comeback to defeat Dallas Stars

Mikko Rantanen and Andrew Cogliano scored 11 seconds apart in the third period, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-3 comeback victory over the Dallas Stars. Valeri Nichushkin and Ross Colton also contributed with a goal and an assist each, while Tyler Seguin scored twice for Dallas.





Avalanche vs Sabres NHL Box Score - Oct 29, 2023Colorado Avalanche vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game box score for Oct 29, 2023.

Blues vs Avalanche NHL Box Score - Nov 01, 2023St. Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game box score for Nov 01, 2023.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights NHL Box ScoreColorado Avalanche vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game box score for Nov 04, 2023.

Devils vs Avalanche NHL Box Score - Nov 07, 2023New Jersey Devils vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game box score for Nov 07, 2023.

Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche - A Riveting Documentary on Avalanche AwarenessBuried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche is a riveting yet heartbreaking documentary that raises avalanche awareness. It tells the story of the incident and features key players, including ski patroller Jim Plehn. The documentary encourages proper avalanche preparation and warns about the dangers of these natural disasters. It has won film awards and has a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Colorado's first avalanche of the season reported on Mountain Boy Peak, CAIC saysKatie joined the Denver7 team as a digital content producer in April of 2023.

