Colorado athletic director sends letter urging students to refrain from 'rushing the field' at home games

Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George wants students and fans to support the football team, but he'd prefer they use some restraint. "Although 'rushing the field' has long been a college football tradition, in recent years, many schools and conferences are cracking down on the practice, as it greatly jeopardizes the safety of players, coaches, staff and other...

"Although 'rushing the field' has long been a college football tradition, in recent years, many schools and conferences are cracking down on the practice, as it greatly jeopardizes the safety of players, coaches, staff and other fans," George wrote in an email."Rushing the field is in violation of University and Pac-12 regulations."

Colorado Buffaloes tight end Michael Harrison (87) celebrates with fans after winning the Rocky Mountain Showdown against the Colorado State Rams, 43-35, in double overtime at Folsom Field Sept. 16, 2023.

(Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) George added that the university received complaints about fans' and students' behavior after the two victories at Folsom Field.

Read more:

FoxNews »

'George Lucas Is On The Phone': Rogue One Director Remembers George Lucas' ReactionGareth Edwards recalls Lucas' Rogue One praise.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are looking for a rebound when No. 8 USC visitsNo. 8 Southern California visits Colorado on Saturday in Boulder. The Trojans defeated Arizona State 42-28 last weekend but the Sun Devils closed to within 24-21 in the third quarter and USC had to rally for the victory.

Can Coach Prime and Colorado upset USC and Lincoln Riley?Joel Klatt previewed the No. 8 USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes. He discussed how Colorado will retaliate after their loss against Oregon, USC’s issues on defense, and what he thinks Colorado’s game plan should be against USC.

Oregon Defeats Colorado In Most-Watched College Football Game This SeasonFor the second consecutive week, the Colorado Buffaloes played in the most-watched college football game of the season. This time, however, the Buffaloes were not able to take home a win on the fie…

Deion Sanders says he’ll ‘do what’s best for my kids’ regarding NFL Draft talkColorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders says he'll 'do what’s best for my kids' regarding conversations around the two entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Black fans near and far come out in droves to support Deion Sanders at ColoradoBlack people all over the country are wearing Buffaloes gear and rooting for the team despite having no connection to Colorado other than pride and support for Sanders.

COLORADO FANS STORM FIELD AFTER DEION SANDERS' WIN OVER NEBRASKA; SHEDEUR BREAKS OUT DAD'S TOUCHDOWN DANCE

"Although 'rushing the field' has long been a college football tradition, in recent years, many schools and conferences are cracking down on the practice, as it greatly jeopardizes the safety of players, coaches, staff and other fans," George wrote in an email."Rushing the field is in violation of University and Pac-12 regulations."

Colorado Buffaloes tight end Michael Harrison (87) celebrates with fans after winning the Rocky Mountain Showdown against the Colorado State Rams, 43-35, in double overtime at Folsom Field Sept. 16, 2023.

(Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

George added that the university received complaints about fans' and students' behavior after the two victories at Folsom Field.

"Unfortunately, after both of our first two home games, we received an inordinate number of complaints regarding fan conduct (especially student conduct), and after both of our home game victories, students and fans 'rushed the field.' Such conduct is unacceptable, and I ask you to please refrain from such behavior for any future events."

Offensive tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan of the Colorado Buffaloes waves as spectators rush the field after a Colorado Buffaloes win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field Sept. 9, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.Oregon DucksThe Buffaloes are hoping to get back on track this weekend. But they will have to make program history to get back in the win column by defeating USC. Colorado has lost all 16 of its games against USC.