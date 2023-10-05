Colorado and Arizona State looking to get back on track in the desert

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Arizona State: RB Cam Skattebo. The Sacramento State transfer has had an immediate impact on the Sun Devils with his versatility and hard-running style. Skattebo has run for 318 yards and four TDs, adding 14 catches for 228 yards and a score. He is third nationally among active players by rushing for first downs on 37.2% of his carries.

Read more:

AP »

Pac-12 This Week: Colorado looks to get back on track at Arizona StateColorado or Arizona State will snap its losing streak in conference games when they meet Saturday in Tempe, Arizona, The Buffaloes have an eight-game losing streak in the Pac-12 while the Sun Devils have dropped their last six in the conference. Other Pac-12 games this week include 13th-ranked Washington State visiting UCLA, No. 15 Oregon State at California and No. 9 USC hosting Arizona.

Pac-12 This Week: Colorado looks to get back on track at Arizona StateColorado or Arizona State will snap its losing streak in conference games when they meet Saturday in Tempe, Arizona.

Colorado vs Arizona State Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Sun Devils Find a Spark on OffenseCollege football odds, picks and prediction for Colorado Buffaloes vs Arizona State Sun Devils. Week 6 betting free pick and game analysis.

Deion Sanders’ ex-wife supports Colorado Buffaloes with his fiancée, Tracey EdmondsIt’s all love between Deion Sanders’ ex-wife and his fiancée.

Colorado’s buzzy Buffaloes may lose, but Ralphie is always ‘undefeated’The 850-pound mascot is a star on the football field, no matter the outcome of the team’s games. Just ask all her fans.

Buffs star Hunter likely to miss next two gamesColorado two-way star Travis Hunter will likely miss the Buffaloes' games again Arizona State and Stanford as he continues to recover from a lacerated liver.