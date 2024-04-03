Colombian Singer Carlos Vives Receives ASCAP Founders Award 2024

Colombian singer Carlos Vives was honored last night by the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) with the ASCAP Founders Award 2024. At the event held in Miami, Vives received the award from Paul Williams and Afo Verde, president of Sony Music, accompanied by his wife Claudia Elena, some of his children, Walter Kolm, and part of his team.

Vives felt pleased with ASCAP's recognition and expressed his gratitude to the old composers of Colombian music who have left a legacy for building a better world with their music

