Colombian serial killer, Luis Garavito, who confessed to murdering more than 190 children, dies

from THU 10:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264from THU 9:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo...

FILE - Members of the Fiscalia gather one of the skeletons of some of the children killed by Luis Alfredo Garavito in October of 1998, in Pereira 320 Kms. to the west of Bogota, Colombia.more than 190 children during the 1990s died Thursday in a hospital, the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute said. He was 66.

Luis Alfredo Garavito, nicknamed "The Beast," confessed to having murdered children between the ages of 8 and 16 — mostly from low-income families – whom he kidnapped and abused by posing as a monk, a homeless person or a street vendor. headtopics.com

Prison authorities said that Garavito died in a hospital in Valledupar, in northern Colombia, where he remained imprisoned. The cause of death was not immediately revealed. Garavito was arrested in April 1999 on an attempted rape charge, but when an investigating judge asked him if he was the killer of 114 children whose bodies were found in 59 Colombian towns beginning in 1994, Garavito admitted the crimes and begged to be forgiven. Then he confessed to more murders, amounting to more than 190.

That same year, Garavito apologized to the families of the victims in a court hearing: "I want to ask for forgiveness for everything I did and I am going to confess. Yes, I killed them and not only those, I killed others. headtopics.com

Read more:

FOX10Phoenix »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Colombian serial killer who confessed to murdering more than 190 children dies in hospitalAuthorities in Colombia say a prolific serial killer who confessed to murdering more than 190 children during the 1990s has died in a hospital where he was imprisoned

Colombian serial killer who confessed to murdering more than 190 children dies in hospitalAuthorities in Colombia say a prolific serial killer who confessed to murdering more than 190 children during the 1990s has died in a hospital where he was imprisoned. He was 66. Luis Alfredo Garavito was nicknamed “The Beast.

This New 190-Foot Sailing Catamaran Concept Can Produce Green HydrogenThe cat could produce as much as 154 tons of carbon-free fuel a year.

190+ Prime Day PS5 game deals just went live at Best Buy — from $7If you've been saving up to buy yourself PS5 games, there are many excellent Prime Day deals you can grab for as low as $30.

Migrants flounder in Colombian migration point without the money to go onIn Necocli, Colombia, the local economy has shifted, revolving around the migrants who have been arriving for several years. Those hanging around no longer number in the thousands, as in 2021 after Haiti’s earthquake. Now there are just dozens who wait in Necocli each day, most of them Venezuelans.

Migrants flounder in Colombian migration point without the money to go onIn Necocli, Colombia, the local economy has shifted, revolving around the migrants who have been arriving for several years