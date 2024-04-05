Colombian President Shelves Controversial Healthcare Reform Bill

Colombia n President Ivan Duque has announced his decision to shelve his controversial leftist healthcare reform bill, with nine members of the corresponding Senate commission voting in favor and five against. Petro, a former member of the Marxist M19 guerilla, took office as Colombia ’s first leftist president ever in August 2022. Since then, his government has attempted to impose widespread leftist healthcare, as well as political, economic, and social reforms.

The healthcare reform, one of Petro’s flagship reform projects, contemplated drastic changes to Colombia’s 30-year old healthcare system that would have granted the state a larger control of Colombia’s healthcare resources, facilities, and programs while severely diminished the role and function of private providers in the country. The now-shutdown controversial healthcare reform was at the forefront of a series of recurring peaceful protests carried out by thousands of Colombian civilians and opposition politicians across several of the nation’s main cities

Colombia Healthcare Reform Leftist Ivan Duque Senate Commission Protests

