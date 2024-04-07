Colombian Government Urges Citizens to Denounce FARC's TikTok Recruitment

The Colombia n government asked its citizens to denounce TikTok accounts that are being used by the Marxist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia ( FARC ) terrorist organization to recruit minors into its ranks, Colombia ’s Communications Minister Mauricio Lizcano announced Thursday. A report published by Agence France-Presse (AFP) found that FARC is using the Chinese social media platform to spread propaganda.

FARC is urging young Colombians to join the terrorist organization through dozens of TikTok accounts that have so far produced hundreds of posts. AFP states in its report that FARC is luring Colombian minors with promises of wealth and images that glorify its fighters among vast fields of coca leaves — the main ingredient used in the manufacture of cocaine — to entice them to join the terrorist organization

