Colombian ex-soldier sentenced for role in Haitian president's assassination

Rivera last month became the second of three defendants who have so far pleaded guilty to charges of participating in a plot to kill Moise, who was shot dead in his bedroom and his wife injured when armed men broke into their home at night.

There are a total of 11 defendants on the case, and last week police in Haiti arrested former justice official Joseph Felix Badio, who is accused of ordering the hit - which investigators say was carried out by Colombian mercenaries.According to a signed plea document, Rivera, known as Colonel Mike, was part of the convoy which headed toward Moise's hillside Port-au-Prince residence on the night of the killing.

Rivera also relayed information to co-conspirators that the original plan to kidnap the president had become a plan to murder him, according to his plea. Armed gangs have massively expanded their control since the killing, amassing arsenals of semi-automatic weapons believed to be largely trafficked from the United States and growing their wealth through frequentCountries are mulling sending troops to support a U.N. headtopics.com

Retired Colombian army officer gets life sentence in 2021 assassination of Haiti's presidentA federal judge in Miami has sentenced a retired Colombian army officer to life in prison for his role in plotting to kill Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Read more ⮕

