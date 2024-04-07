Colombian-American Hacker Disrupts North Korean Internet

P4x ’s real identity, revealed here for the first time, is Alejandro Caceres, a 38-year-old Colombian-American cybersecurity entrepreneur with hacker tattoos on both arms, unruly dark brown hair, a very high tolerance for risk, and a very personal grudge. Like many other US hackers and security researchers, Caceres had been personally targeted by North Korean spies who aimed to steal his intrusion tools. He had detailed that targeting to the FBI but received no real government support.

So he decided to take matters into his own hands and to send a message to the regime of Kim Jong Un: Messing with American hackers would have consequences. “It felt like the right thing to do here,” Caceres told WIRED at the time. “If they don’t see we have teeth, it’s just going to keep coming.” As he sought an outlet to broadcast that message to the Kim regime, Caceres told his story to WIRED while he carried out his attack, providing screen-capture videos and other evidence that he was, in fact, single-handedly disrupting the internet of an entire country in real time. But it was only just before going public that he decided to invent the P4x pseudonym for himself. The handle, pronounced “pax,” was a cheeky allusion to his intention of forcing a kind of peace with North Korea through the threat of his own punitive measures. He hoped that by hiding behind that name, he might evade not just North Korean retaliation but also criminal hacking charges from his own governmen

Colombian-American Hacker P4x Cybersecurity North Korean Spies Internet Disruption Kim Jong Un

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WIRED / 🏆 555. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colombian-American Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Disrupts North Korean InternetAlejandro Caceres, a Colombian-American cybersecurity entrepreneur, reveals his real identity as P4x while disrupting the internet of North Korea in retaliation for being targeted by North Korean spies.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Colombian-American Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Takes Revenge on North Korean SpiesAlejandro Caceres, a Colombian-American cybersecurity entrepreneur, reveals his real identity as P4x and takes matters into his own hands to send a message to North Korean spies who targeted him. Despite reporting the targeting to the FBI, Caceres received no government support and decided to take revenge on the regime of Kim Jong Un.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

North Korean hackers steal South Korean chip secrets, says spy agencyNorth Korean hackers have been accused of hacking into and stealing microchip designs from South Korean companies.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

The Great North American Eclipse: A Phenomenon That Affects More Than Just North AmericaThe total solar eclipse on April 8, known as the Great North American Eclipse, is not exclusively an American event. It will be visible in the southern hemisphere and will affect the South Pacific to the North Atlantic. This article provides information about the eclipse and its significance.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Duckbill dinosaur discovery in Morocco: Expert unpacks the mystery of how they got thereWhy are fossils of duckbill dinosaurs, a North American family, found in North Africa?

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Colombian-American Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Takes Matters into His Own HandsAlejandro Caceres, a Colombian-American cybersecurity entrepreneur, reveals his real identity as P4x and takes matters into his own hands after being targeted by North Korean spies. He aims to send a message to the regime of Kim Jong Un.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »