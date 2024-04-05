Colombian-American Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Takes Revenge on North Korean Spies

P4x ’s real identity, revealed here for the first time, is Alejandro Caceres, a 38-year-old Colombian-American cybersecurity entrepreneur with hacker tattoos on both arms, unruly dark brown hair, a very high tolerance for risk, and a very personal grudge. Like many other US hackers and security researchers, Caceres had been personally targeted by North Korean spies who aimed to steal his intrusion tools. He had detailed that targeting to the FBI but received no real government support .

So he decided to take matters into his own hands and to send a message to the regime of Kim Jong Un: Messing with American hackers would have consequences. "It felt like the right thing to do here," Caceres told WIRED at the time. "If they don't see we have teeth, it's just going to keep comin

