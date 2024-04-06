Colombia Urges International Court of Justice to Safeguard Palestinian People

Colombia has asked the International Court of Justice to allow the country to intervene in South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza . Colombia called on the court to ensure 'the safety and, indeed, the very existence of the Palestinian people'.

The ICJ can allow states to intervene and give their views.

Colombia International Court Of Justice Israel Genocide Gaza Palestinian People

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



trtworld / 🏆 101. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

International Court of Justice Rules South Africa's Genocide Case PlausibleThe International Court of Justice ruled that South Africa's genocide case against Israel is plausible and ordered Israel to uphold its obligations under the Genocide Convention. The court also ordered Israel to prevent violations of the convention in Gaza and provide basic services and humanitarian assistance to Gazans.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

The International Court of Justice is waging lawfare on IsraelThe International Court of Justice is applying a double standard in the Israel-Gaza war.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Former Supreme Court Justice Breyer aims to return as visiting judge on federal appeals courtFormer Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is planning to serve as a visiting judge on the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston. Breyer, who retired in 2022, expressed his interest in a podcast and the appeals court confirmed his plans.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

"Justice Ladies" Unites Justice League's Strongest Women in Hero-Studded FanartAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Ben Crump presents 'Equal Justice Now' Awards to honor advocates of 'justice and equality'The honorees include former California Attorney General Rob Bonta and entrepreneur Armstrong Williams,

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Former MSNBC Host Calls on Justice Sotomayor to Retire for Biden to Nominate Liberal JusticeFormer MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan urges Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to retire so that President Biden can nominate another liberal justice. Hasan argues that with Trump leading in swing states and Democrats at risk of losing their majority, it is crucial to prevent history from repeating itself. Hasan's call for retirement is met with discussion on CNN's show, questioning the Democrats' ability to learn from past mistakes.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »