Colombia Sees Reasonable Growth in EV Sales Amidst Vehicle Sector Crisis

The first trimester is over, and countries are starting to present their official data for vehicle sales during the first three months of the year. Colombia , one of our leaders for EV sales in the region last year, started this one with reasonable growth amidst a generalized crisis in the vehicle sector that has been going on for two years now, with no end in sight. It’s all but certain that by now we have hit peak ICE in this country.
Price reductions have become commonplace in the EV landscape, with some models falling as much as 20% in the last couple of months: these include the Chevy Bolt and Kia Niro (minus 20%, currently at $42,000), the pickup truck Dongfeng Rich-6 (minus 18%, currently at $48,750), and the JAC E10X (minus 15%, currently at $22,300), amongst others. The bad news here is that ICEV models have also been falling in price, as a stagnant market makes it imperative for dealers to clean their inventorie
