Collingwood beats Brisbane to win record-equaling 16th Aussie rules football title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Collingwood Magpies won a record-equaling 16th Aussie rules title with a thrilling four-point win over the Brisbane Lions in the Australian Football League grand final on Saturday.
Bobby Hill kicked a career-best four goals in the Magpies’ 12.18 (90) to 13.8 (86) victory in front of 100,024 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Jordan De Goey kicked the go-ahead goal with five minutes to play before Collingwood hung on in the desperate final stages after losing key defender Nathan Murphy to a concussion before halftime.
It was the Magpies' first AFL premiership since 2010.
