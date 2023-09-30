The Collingwood Magpies have won a record-equaling 16th Aussie rules football title with a four-point win over the Brisbane Lions in the Australian Football League grand final. Bobby Hill kicked a career-best four goals in the Magpies’ 12.18 (90) to 13.8 (86) victory in front of 100,024 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Jordan De Goey kicked the go-ahead goal with five minutes to play before Collingwood hung on in the desperate final stages after losing key defender Nathan Murphy to a concussion before halftime.

It was the Magpies’ first AFL premiership since 2010.https://apnews.com/sports

Read more:

AP »

No. 12 Alabama seeks 16th consecutive win over Mississippi State, which wants out of SEC basementNo. 12 Alabama hopes to continue its domination of Mississippi State and improve to 2-0 in SEC play with a 16th consecutive series victory.

New barricades erected at 16th St. BART Plaza to deter vendorsNew metal fencing has been erected at the 16th St. BART Plaza to keep vendors from blocking the plaza, a persistent problem in recent years.

No. 12 Alabama seeks 16th consecutive win over Mississippi StateAlabama can achieve a 2-0 start in Southeastern Conference play with a 16th consecutive series victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.

Phish will play 4 New Years Eve MSG shows in 2023. Get tickets todayThis will be the band’s 16th late December stint at the Garden.

Aussie appears likely to decline – Wells FargoEconomists at Wells Fargo discuss the outlook of a range of currencies such as SEK, CHF and AUD. The Krona is likely to soften The Krona is likely to

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Collingwood Magpies won a record-equaling 16th Aussie rules title with a thrilling four-point win over the Brisbane Lions in the Australian Football League grand final on Saturday.

Bobby Hill kicked a career-best four goals in the Magpies’ 12.18 (90) to 13.8 (86) victory in front of 100,024 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Jordan De Goey kicked the go-ahead goal with five minutes to play before Collingwood hung on in the desperate final stages after losing key defender Nathan Murphy to a concussion before halftime.

It was the Magpies’ first AFL premiership since 2010.https://apnews.com/sports

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.