Colleges Change Enrollment Deadlines Amid FAFSA Delays

In ordinary years, students have several weeks to compare financial aid offers ahead of National College Decision Day on May 1, the deadline to decide on a college.

However, this year, those award letters have been significantly delayed, as the U.S. Department of Education works to resolve ongoing issues with the new form. Even some applications submitted early now have to beTo that end, many colleges and universities have postponed their enrollment commitment deadlines to May 15 or later, according to the National Association for College Admission Counseling.

confirm their enrollments by May 15 will have a period to reconsider once they receive their financial aid offer, allowing for a full refund of their deposit.

