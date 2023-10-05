College student escapes abduction when getaway car crashes

Cops, experts defend trooper who did not chase kidnap suspect during ransom note drop-offSuspect asccused of abducting 9-year-old once probed for abusing preteen

Virginia police have nabbed a man suspected of kidnapping a female University of Virginia student — who only managed to James Robert Allen, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon after a night-long investigation and manhunt from the Charlottesville Police Department involving K9s, aerial units, and officers across numerous law enforcement departments.

A resident of Suffolk — nearly three hours from Charlottesville — he was finally located in Louisa County, a short drive from the crime scene. Allen is accused of accosting a young woman on Cabell Avenue in the heart of the college town around 9:40pm.As he fled, police said Allen struck numerous cars before finally colliding with a tree. headtopics.com

The victim was able to escape the wreck, and Allen is believed to have fled on foot, according to police.Allen was identified shortly after officers arrived at the crime scene, and police released photos of him the next morningWhen the student called 9-11, she reported that she did not recognize or know the man who attempted to abduct her.

Read more:

nypost »

At least 27 hurt in University of Maryland-College Park bus crash, police sayMore than two dozen people were injured after a University of Maryland - College Park bus crashed Wednesday morning.

LeBron James: Bronny James To 'Get Back On The Court This Season'LeBron James: Bronny James To 'Get Back On The Court This Season' - RealGM Wiretap

College student escapes kidnapping suspect after stranger dragged her into his car: reportCharlottesville police are looking for a kidnapping suspect accused of dragging a college student into his vehicle on Wednesday night and taking off before crashing his car.

Drivers beware: 2 men are wanted for impersonating police officers in NJPolice are warning residents in Lindenwold, New Jersey, of two men who are impersonating police officers.

3 police officers shot in Rhawnhurst, suspect dead, police saidShortly before 7:10 p.m., police responded to a call from a 12-year-old saying his father had just shot his uncle. That shooting was reportedly over a video game, police said.

Police in Camden County post video of 2 men they say are impersonating policeA warning in South Jersey, as two men may look like cops, but they’re not. They are impersonators. They are posing as police and real police officers want the public to be on alert for the two impostors.