College Professor Charged in Death of Jewish Protester at Pro-Palestinian Event

A Southern California college professor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the pro-Palestinian event in Thousand Oaks. The professor, Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, allegedly inflicted 'great bodily injury' on Paul Kessler during a confrontation. Kessler, who was part of a group of pro-Israel demonstrators, died at a hospital the following day.

A Southern California college professor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the pro-Palestinian event in Thousand Oaks.

A pro-Palestinian California college professor has been arrested in the death of a Jewish man at concurrent pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations. The professor, Loay Alnaji, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and is currently in custody. The incident occurred when the Jewish man fell and hit his head on the concrete, resulting in fatal brain hemorrhaging. Police had previously obtained a warrant to search the professor's vehicle and home.

Hundreds gathered at a California intersection to mourn the death of a Jewish man who died after a confrontation with a pro-Palestinian protester. Flowers, wreaths, candles, and letters were left at the spot where the man sustained his fatal injuries. One man held a sign demanding justice for the victim, while others waved Israeli flags and sang a Hebrew song for peace. The incident, captured on video, showed medics attending to the injured man as police questioned witnesses.

A suspect has been arrested and will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Paul Kessler, a Jewish protester who died after a confrontation at dueling rallies for Israel and Palestinians in California.

Authorities in Southern California are investigating the death of a Jewish man who was involved in a fight with a pro-Palestinian demonstrator. The incident occurred during demonstrations related to the Israel-Hamas war. The Sheriff's Department is considering the possibility of a hate crime.

