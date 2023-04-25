College Professor Charged in Death of Jewish Protester at Pro-Palestinian Event

A Southern California college professor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the pro-Palestinian event in Thousand Oaks. The professor, Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, allegedly inflicted great bodily injury on Paul Kessler during a confrontation. Kessler, who was part of a group of pro-Israel demonstrators, died at a hospital the following day.

United States Headlines Read more: KVUE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

6ABC: Pa. college campuses address concerns of Palestinian, Jewish students as overseas conflict continuesOn the University of Pennsylvania campus, Jewish students calling for more support have gotten it.

Source: 6abc | Read more »

MERCNEWS: Jewish man dies after altercation during competing pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protests in Southern CaliforniaThe Ventura County Medical Examiner has ruled the 69-year-old’s death as a homicide, with the cause of death blunt-force head injury.

Source: mercnews | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Jewish man dies after apparent assault by pro-Palestinian protester at California rallyPolice confirmed that a 65-year-old Jewish man succumbed to a brain hemorrhage after he was struck by a pro-Palestinian protester on Sunday.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Elderly Jewish man dies after apparent assault by pro-Palestinian protester at California rallyAn elderly Jewish man succumbed to his injuries after he was allegedly struck with a megaphone by a pro-Palestinian protester on Sunday.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

NYPOST: 69-year-old Jewish man dies after altercation with pro-Palestinian protesters in CaliforniaToday's Video Headlines: 11/06/23

Source: nypost | Read more »

REUTERS: California Jewish man dies after altercation at Israel-Palestinian protestsA Jewish man who fell to the ground in an altercation during dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian street protests in California died on Monday, and his death was determined to be a homicide, law enforcement and a Jewish organization said.

Source: Reuters | Read more »