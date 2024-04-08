College Presidents Taking Action Against Anti-Israel Protesters on Campus

Some college presidents and leaders appear to be changing their tune on anti-Israel protesters on campus, with at least three colleges expelling, warning or suspending students for taking part in disruptive protests viewed as antisemitic in the last few days alone, Fox News Digital has found. 'Any participants in today’s events… who turn out to be Pomona students, are subject to immediate suspension.
Students from the other Claremont Colleges will be banned from Pomona’s campus and subject to discipline on their own campuses,' Pomona College President Gabrielle Starr said in a warning to students on Friday. An estimated 150 people and students at the California school protested outside Starr’s office in a campus administrative building on Friday, before storming the building and refusing to leave over the removal of a pro-Palestinian 'mock apartheid wall' on campus. At least 20 people were arrested, which sparked Starr’s letter to the school community warning that those who took part would be suspended. Several students reportedly used 'a sickening, anti-black racial slur in addressing an administrator,' according to Starr's letter, while the New York Post reported students referred to police as the 'KKK.' Friday’s protest, which drew a large police response, is just the latest that hit campuses since war broke out in Israel in October of last yea
