College Gameday FREE LIVE STREAM (9/30/23): Time TV, channel, location for ESPN college football show

College Gameday — an around-the-horn college football show predicting all the key games on college football Saturday — takes place in Durham, North Carolina, on Saturday, Sept.30, 2023 (9/30/23) ahead of the game between Duke and Notre Dame. Line: Notre Dame by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

WHAT’S AT STAKE? The Blue Devils are searching for their first 5-0 start since 1994, and they’ll get it with a national TV audience and the first-ever visit from ESPN’s “College GameDay” to the Durham campus for a football game. The challenge will be ending the Fighting Irish’s 29-game winning streak in regular-season matchups against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, most recently at North Carolina State on Sept. 9.Duke’s ground game against Notre Dame’s run defense. The Fighting Irish are allowing 111.2 yards per game on the ground. That unit will face a versatile Duke attack that can move the ball on the ground with mobile quarterback Riley Leonard — who shrugged off a blitzer on a 44-yard touchdown run that highlighted the Week 1 upset of Clemson — along with running backs Jordan Waters, Jaquez Moore and Jaylen Coleman. That unit averages 200.5 yards on the ground, though it managed just 74 yards in last week’s win at Connecticut.Notre Dame: QB Sam Hartman.

