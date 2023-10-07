College football winners and losers: Jayden Daniels makes LSU a must-watch

This weekend features another full slate of college football. Here are some of the biggest winners and losers so far:Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

The LSU quarterback put up another superb stat line, throwing for 259 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 130 yards to get the Tigers past LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC) checked some of its typical boxes, at least for this season. Its defense couldn’t contain a capable opponent, at least until Major Burns’s game-sealing interception return for a score in the final minute.

And Daniels had no shortage of answers, especially in the fourth quarter. He directed a pair of go-ahead touchdown drives in the final 10 minutes, capping one with a 35-yard scoring scamper and another with a 29-yard touchdown strike to Malik Nabers.The Tigers’ two losses (to Florida State and Mississippi) mean their playoff hopes are pretty much kaput barring a massively chaotic set of events. headtopics.com

Virginia (1-5) is the last power conference team to earn a victory this season, but better late than never. The Cavaliers don’t have an easy path in the second half of the season — they’ll visit North Carolina and Miami later this month and still must deal with Louisville and Duke.

Still, someone has to win the Big Ten West in its swan song. And considering every other team in the division has a conference loss and Wisconsin has a formula that is working, the Badgers appear to be the favorite at this point. headtopics.com

