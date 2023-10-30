College football Week 9 takeaways - Big 12 opens for Kansas State

To this point, the focus in the Big 12 has been on Texas and Oklahoma, but with the Sooners suffering their first loss, things are more unsettled. Surging Kansas State is part of a five-team logjam at the top of the league, and the Wildcats' upcoming matchup with the Longhorns takes on greater weight.

But don't forget about the team that won the league in 2022, and suddenly looks very capable of defending its championship., but Chris Klieman's team has figured things out lately, which could be bad news for Texas and its upcoming opponents.Klieman's tenure is defined by signature wins -- Oklahoma in 2019, 2020 and 2022, the Big 12 championship game triumph over TCU last year -- but also has featured some dominant, bullying victories.

Kansas State is very dangerous right now, and a win at Texas this week would put the Wildcats right in the mix to defend their Big 12 crown. --Texas is 7-1, ranked No. 7 and can't afford another loss if it wants to remain in the Big 12 hunt, much less be a College Football Playoff contender.on Saturday, there's a big concern for them down the stretch: their red zone woes. After coming away twice with no points inside the BYU 5, Texas ranks 120th in the country in red zone efficiency. headtopics.com

And it seems the Ducks learned a lesson from their trip to Seattle two weeks ago, all but ensuring there will be a new Pac-12 champion after dispatchingto replicate what he did seven days earlier at the Coliseum against USC. Barnes (15-of-29 passing for 136 yards and 2 interceptions) and the Utah offense managed just 241 total yards against the 16th-best defense in the country (303.6 yards allowed per game).

The path to a sixth Pac-12 championship game appearance and a fifth title -- both league highs -- is there. Three of Oregon's four remaining games are at Autzen Stadium, including its regular-season finale against Oregon State. Lanning's team likely is still smarting over last year's 38-34 loss in Corvallis. --, Arizona has five wins, tying its win total from last season and placing the Wildcats one victory from their first bowl berth since 2017. headtopics.com

