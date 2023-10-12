College football Week 7 betting tips: Oregon-Washington, USC-Notre Dame

Week 7 of the college football season features four top-25 matchups including two marquee matchups involving teams in the heavily contested Pac-12. The first game features a pair of undefeated foes when the No. 7(3:30 p.m. ET on ABC). Both teams enter into Saturday afternoon's game with similar profiles.

However, the race for the Pac-12 title might come down to the outcome of the another high-profile matchup on Saturday when current Heisman favorite Caleb Williams and the No. 10This weekend features plenty of betting opportunities for those looking to make a profit. Our betting experts have got you covered with everything you need to know ahead of Week 7.

No. 10 USC (-3, 62.5) is currently an underdog to a No. 21 Notre Dame that is coming off an upset loss to No. 14 Louisville? Is Notre Dame right side in this game? Are the Trojans not getting enough respect?Notre Dame is on the right side. Rain is predicted in the forecast and the Fighting Irish are at home in South Bend. headtopics.com

struggling in back-to-back weeks. Williams is coming off his worst game as a USC quarterback and we just saw Notre Dame give up 33 points to Louisville. I thinkUSC struggled to get past Arizona last week but maybe that was a wakeup call for the Trojans. USC's offense has been as good as it gets, averaging 51.8 points per game this season.

Read more:

espn »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

College Football Week 7 best bets: Oregon vs. Washington; USC vs. Notre Dame; Miami vs. UNCMonday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers highlights the Week 6 picks

College football Week 7 buzz: Oregon-Washington, USC's defenseHow will Dan Lanning and Oregon slow down Washington? Can North Carolina win the ACC? And what's the best conference in college football?

Notre Dame Opponent Preview: No. 10 USC TrojansA look at the next opponent on the Notre Dame schedule, the USC Trojans

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs USCA look at how Notre Dame and USC stack up from a recruiting standpoint

UW asks court to dismiss Oregon State, Washington State’s suit against Pac-12The University of Washington asked a court on Monday to dismiss the lawsuit brought against the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State, which seeks to prevent the conference’s departing members from standing in the way of their efforts to rebuild the beleaguered league.

Oregon vs. Washington kicks off epic three-way Pac-12 showdownWashington, Oregon and USC all play each other in the coming weeks, a trio of games that will impact races for both the Pac-12 title and Heisman Trophy.