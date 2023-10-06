College football Week 6 predictions: Texas vs. Oklahoma, more picks vs. spread

Netanyahu tells Israel 'We are at war' after Hamas militants launch multi-front, unprecedented attackUtah vs. Oregon State odds, bets: 2023 college football picks, Week 5 predictionsCollege football Week 3 predictions: George vs. South Carolina, more picks vs.

The list of playoff hopefuls seeking perfection will be significantly sliced soon afterward. The Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC each have four unbeaten teams. The SEC has three. Multiple landmines lurk. The winner of the Red River Shootout — it’s forever ingrained, like the Triboro Bridge — will have the easiest path in the nation to perfection and the College Football Playoff. Texas and Oklahoma are the only ranked teams in the Big 12. After Saturday, both teams — meeting as undefeated teams for the first time since 2011 — will be favorites in every game up to the conference championship.

It has also been one year since Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was forced to sit out of the rivalry game with a concussion. It was a game that came in Year 1 of the Brent Venables era — the same year that Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams punctured the program by heading west. headtopics.com

With Gabriel emerging as a potential Heisman candidate, the offense ranks second in the nation with 47.4 points per game. In their second season employing a defensive system that’s been used to win multiple national championships, the Sooners rank fourth in the nation in points allowed per game (10.8).

Read more:

nypost »

College football Week 6 preview -- Texas-Oklahoma, Alabama-A&M - ESPNBill Connelly breaks down the Big 12 (for now) battle of unbeatens and some interesting SEC matchups, including Georgia's biggest challenge yet.

College football best bets: Take the over for Texas-OklahomaTexas and Oklahoma renew the Red River Rivalry, and the game could be a high-scoring affair.

College Football Playoff projections: Texas-Oklahoma impact - ESPNThis year's Red River Showdown, which might be the last time Texas and Oklahoma meet as Big 12 foes, has playoff ramifications for both.

College football TV schedule: A Big 12 swan song for Texas-OklahomaTexas and Oklahoma will meet as Big 12 rivals for the final time before both move to the SEC.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns live stream: Watch college football for freeFind out where to watch a live stream of the Red River Rivalry between the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 3 Texas Longhorns.

College Football: How to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game todayNCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 85 games taking place just in Week 6. One of those must-watch games? Today's No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas game at the Cotton Bowl in Dal