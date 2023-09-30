College football scores, updates: USC at Colorado, Clemson at Syracuse and more

We're in for another fun Saturday of college football as we fully dive into conference play. Time: Noon | TV: Fox | Line: USC -21.5 | Total: 73.5 Deion Sanders and Colorado have been arguably the biggest story in sports as the Buffaloes surprisingly started the year 3-0.

Things changed last weekend, however, as Colorado got demolished 42-6 at Oregon. Now back home, the Buffs get another extremely difficult challenge with USC and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams visiting Folsom Field. USC is off to a casual 4-0 start and is averaging a whopping 55 points per game, albeit against lackluster competition. Colorado has really struggled on defense, but USC’s defense has also been prone to breakdowns. This could turn into a shootout.Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: UT -16.5 | Total: 63.5

Could this be a tricky spot for Texas? The Longhorns are 4-0 and up to No. 3 in the country. The next massive game on Texas’ schedule is next weekend against rival Oklahoma. But the Longhorns can’t get caught looking ahead to the Sooners with a dangerous Kansas team visiting Austin. Kansas coach Lance Leipold has quickly transformed the Jayhawks into a viable Big 12 team.

NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 90 games taking place just in Week 5. One of those must-watch games? This afternoon's No. 8 USC at Colorado game. All eyes will be on the Buffs during this weekend's Big Noon Kickoff, since the team's winning streak took a tumble against the Oregon Ducks in Week 4.

