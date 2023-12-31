College Football Playoff Semifinals Set for New Year's Day 2024

New Year’s Day will once again boast the best college football games of the season, as the College Football Playoff semifinals will ring in 2024 on the first day of the year from two of the most iconic venues in all of sports. First, from the Rose Bowl, Big Ten champion and top-ranked Michigan (13-0) will take on SEC title holder No. 4 Alabama (12-1), with the Wolverines currently a 1.5-point favorite.

Then, from the Superdome in New Orleans, Pac-12 champ and second-ranked Washington (13-0) will face Big 12 winner No. 4 Texas (12-1) as a 4-point underdog. The winners will then play Jan. 8 in Houston for the national championship. Below, FrontPageBets takes a look at each CFP semifinal and makes its picks and predictions. People are also reading… More College Football Playoff picks and predictions (All below odds courtesy of BetMGM and are subject to change) No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama predictions: Wolverines -1.5 (-110) & Over 4





