College Football: How to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game today

Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 85 games taking place just in Week 6. One of those? Today's No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

The Sooners head to the Cotton Bowl to face the Longhorns on their home turf this afternoon at 12 p.m. ET.Today's Oklahoma vs. Texas game will air on ABC, which you may have free over the air. Don't have access to ABC? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+No.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

College Football: How to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game todayNCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 85 games taking place just in Week 6. One of those must-watch games? Today's No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas game at the Cotton Bowl in Dal

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns live stream: Watch college football for freeFind out where to watch a live stream of the Red River Rivalry between the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 3 Texas Longhorns.

College football best bets: Take the over for Texas-OklahomaTexas and Oklahoma renew the Red River Rivalry, and the game could be a high-scoring affair.

College football Week 6 preview -- Texas-Oklahoma, Alabama-A&M - ESPNBill Connelly breaks down the Big 12 (for now) battle of unbeatens and some interesting SEC matchups, including Georgia's biggest challenge yet.

College Football Playoff projections: Texas-Oklahoma impact - ESPNThis year's Red River Showdown, which might be the last time Texas and Oklahoma meet as Big 12 foes, has playoff ramifications for both.

College football TV schedule: A Big 12 swan song for Texas-OklahomaTexas and Oklahoma will meet as Big 12 rivals for the final time before both move to the SEC.