College Football: How to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game tonight

Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 85 games taking place just in Week 6. One of those? Today's No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia game at Sanford Stadium.

Tonight's Kentucky vs. Georgia game will air on ESPN. Don't have access to ESPN? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia | 7 p.m. | ESPNMcNeese at Texas A&M-Commerce | 8 p.m.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia Bulldogs live stream: Watch college football for freeFind out where to watch a live stream of the SEC showdown between the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

College Football: How to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game tonightNCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 85 games taking place just in Week 6. One of those must-watch games? Today's No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia game at Sanford Stadium. Are

College Football Western Kentucky vs Louisiana Tech Box Score - Oct 05, 2023Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs College Football game box score for Oct 05, 2023.

Caesars Kentucky promo code CLEKY: $250 bonus for weekend college footballOnline betting has never been easier! Get expert tips on daily odds, picks, promo codes and much more!

Thursday Night Football/ Friday College and HS Football Threadmy bears finally off to a good start. Buckeyes all over the field

National champions under pressure: How to watch today\u0027s Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia Bulldogs gameThe Georgia Bulldogs\u0027 first ranked matchup this season puts their perfect record in jeopardy.