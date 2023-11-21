Colleen Ballinger Addresses Embarrassing Mistakes in YouTube Return

Colleen Ballinger, YouTube's latest persona non grata, is addressing “embarrassing mistakes” after months of silence. Ballinger, 36, returned to the video-sharing platform Sunday for the first time since her indignant ukulele performance, in which she apologized to members of the online community (but also sort of scolded them) in the wake of varied accusations, including that she'd 'groomed' fans for labor. “Obviously, the last video that I posted on here is really embarrassing. ...

I was being accused of some pretty awful things, and I just was mad,' Ballinger said in a new video in which she apologized for some of the behavior that landed her in hot water, as well as sharing that she intends to vlog again. 'I should have handled that situation with maturity and empathy, but instead I just let my ego take over, and I’m really disappointed in myself. 'Over the last 15 years of my career, there have been moments where I was immature and inappropriate with some of my comedy. And there were times when I did not put enough thought into some of my fan interactions,' she sai





latimes » / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Returns to Public Eye After Controversial ApologyNearly five months after her widely criticized ukulele apology went viral, YouTuber Colleen Ballinger has ventured back into the public eye — to mixed reactions. Following escalating allegations that she engaged in inappropriate interactions with underage fans, Ballinger, 36, had uploaded a video to her video blog channel in June titled, “hi.” In it, she strummed a ukulele while addressing the backlash through a 10-minute song about “the toxic gossip train.” The video became one of the most heavily condemned and ridiculed apologies on the internet, with many calling Ballinger out for appearing to make a mockery of serious allegations. “I just wanted to say that the only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats,” Ballinger sang. “I’m not a groomer. I’m just a loser who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans.” Then, she disappeared from the internet until Saturday, when she dropped a video titled, “fall vlog,” in which she spends the first several minutes apologizing for her past behavior before transitioning into a vlog of her day

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 39. / 55,44 Read more »

Can TikTok become YouTube before YouTube becomes TikTok?The race is on to find out: TechCrunch reports that TikTok is testing 15-minute video uploads, an increase of 5 minutes from the current max time. YouTube, meanwhile, is all in with Shorts as its answer to TikTok’s vertical, mobile-first format.

Source: verge - 🏆 21. / 66,528 Read more »

Waterloo Makes Music: Bonnis and the King Trio and Colleen WelschAndrew Bonnis and Christine King are a multi award winning duo who have played in Europe, North America, the Caribbean, and Asia. Joining them is Anthony Papaleo, who is another highly acclaimed Cleveland musician who has toured extensively both nationally and internationally.

Source: ClevelandScene - 🏆 37. / 55,44 Read more »

Pain Hustlers Costume Designer Colleen Atwood Interview: Thematic Layers Of Chris Evans' & Emily Blunt's OutfitsPain Hustlers costume designer Colleen Atwood discusses crafting a "new money" look, how costume shows personality, and teases Beetlejuice 2.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Colleen Douglas- Black Horror & Blade Runner/Dune at Thought BubbleI was so happy to see Colleen Douglas (and her mum) at MCM London Comic Con last weekend. But she has a busy schedule right now, and a very big week ahead of her.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 16. / 69,16 Read more »

Travis Kelce Says He's 'Living Life to the Fullest' Amid Taylor Swift RomanceThe 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end also addresses when he plans on retiring.

Source: etnow - 🏆 565. / 22,5 Read more »