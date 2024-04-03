Collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge Disrupts Trucking Operations in Baltimore

One week ago at the Seagirt Marine Terminal in Baltimore, when the light changed, a flurry of trucks rumbled in and out with boxes both inbound and outbound from the port. On Wednesday, it was much quieter. For truckers, it is a scene as dreary as the cold, rainy weather in the wake of the stunning collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26. Large cranes started to remove pieces of the bridge over the weekend but the process will be arduous and is expected to take several weeks.
Officials continue to emphasize that the number one priority is clearing the channel and reopening the port. Many businesses rely on the port for their operations, and the closure of the bridge has caused significant disruptions in transportation. Truck drivers are experiencing delays and are concerned about the impact on their work. The removal of the bridge is a slow and challenging task, further prolonging the inconvenience for the trucking industry
