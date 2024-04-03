Collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge Disrupts Trucking Operations in Baltimore

One week ago at the Seagirt Marine Terminal in Baltimore, when the light changed, a flurry of trucks rumbled in and out with boxes both inbound and outbound from the port. On Wednesday, it was much quieter. For truckers, it is a scene as dreary as the cold, rainy weather in the wake of the stunning collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26. Large cranes started to remove pieces of the bridge over the weekend but the process will be arduous and is expected to take several weeks.

Officials continue to emphasize that the number one priority is clearing the channel and reopening the port. Many businesses rely on the port for their operations, and the closure of the bridge has caused significant disruptions in transportation. Truck drivers are experiencing delays and are concerned about the impact on their work. The removal of the bridge is a slow and challenging task, further prolonging the inconvenience for the trucking industry

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse live updates: Ship hits key bridge in BaltimoreThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Baltimore bridge collapse: When was the Francis Scott Key Bridge built?Officials are searching the Patapsco River Tuesday morning after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed overnight, sending vehicles and people into the water.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Ship issued ‘mayday' before colliding into bridgeA container ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Maryland Bridge Collapse: Rescue Underway After Francis Scott Key Bridge Hit By Cargo ShipPatrick Smith is a London-based editor and reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Maryland bridge collapse: Francis Scott Key bridge hit by shipPatrick Smith is a London-based editor and reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Baltimore bridge collapse: Underwater 3D images show mangled remains of Francis Scott Key BridgePhotos released by the U.S. Navy show 3D sonar imaging of the Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage at the bottom of the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »