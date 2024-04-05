Collaboration finds accuracy 'nudges' decrease misinformation-sharing on both sides of the political aisle

A new study shows that collaboration and accuracy 'nudges' can decrease the sharing of misinformation on both sides of the political aisle . The study found that when individuals were presented with accurate information and encouraged to collaborate with others, they were less likely to share false or misleading information.

This finding suggests that promoting collaboration and accuracy can be effective strategies for combating misinformation.

Collaboration Accuracy Misinformation Political Aisle Study

