Colin Farrell to Star in New Show as True Detective Replacement

A new show with Colin Farrell as its lead not only serves as the perfect True Detective replacement but also allows the actor to redeem his 9-year-old Rotten Tomatoes letdown. In an acting career spanning over two decades, Colin Farrell has played myriad roles, many of which have also earned him several nominations and accolades. In recent years, the actor has seemingly been on a roll, delivering one successful movie after another.

From After Yang to The Banshees of Inisherin, Farrell has been a part of several exciting and highly acclaimed movie projects. However, like every actor, Farrell has also experienced a fair share of hiccups in his acting journey. One of these hiccups was True Detective season 2, which remains one of the worst-reviewed installments of the HBO franchis

Colin Farrell Show True Detective Replacement Redemption Acting Career Hiccups HBO Franchise

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This Underrated Netflix Series Did 'True Detective' Before 'True Detective'When Chris isn’t working on a new article or exploring the best nature spots near him, he&039;s creating TikTok edits. He can&039;t help it, the obsession to go through reels got to him. His edits can be just for fun or get a little weird. Rainy movie scenes set to Spanish indie pop. Mission: Impossible crossover with Halloween.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Colin Farrell Wants To Pay Homage To Los Angeles With Noir Detective Show SugarSugar debuts on Apple TV+ April 5.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Colin Farrell embodies film noir detective in 'Sugar'Film noir is back, with a lot of color, starring Colin Farrell in 'Sugar,' a new Apple+ series set in contemporary Los Angeles.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

What to watch on Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix and MaxColin Farrell, Kirby and Amy Ryan star in a new series about a private detective.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

Colin Farrell Helps a Pup in Need in 'Sugar' Sneak PeekChris McPherson is a Senior News Writer for Collider who focuses on Yellowstone, Bosch, Reacher, box office, blockbuster movies and theme parks.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Colin Farrell and Kirby break down their soft-boiled noir series SugarColin Farrell stars as empathetic noir detective John Sugar in the new mystery series 'Sugar.' In an interview, Farrell and his costar Kirby discuss the complexity and challenges of the Apple TV+ show.

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »