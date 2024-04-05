Colin Farrell stars in neo-noir series Sugar on Apple TV+

Colin Farrell plays a hot, broody investigator in Sugar Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Casting Colin Farrell as a PI named John Sugar so that everyone else affectionately gets to call the man “ Sugar ”? Genius. Set in Los Angeles , this neo-noir series sees him investigate the disappearance of a major Hollywood producer’s granddaughter. It’s the perfect case for John, who loves old-timey movies (and brooding).
The genre-bending show also stars Amy Ryan, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Anna Gunn, James Cromwell, and Dennis Boutsikaris. It premieres with two episodes, with the remaining six dropping every Friday. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club’s review: Sugar seems to enjoy seeing himself enmeshed in the industry of Hollywood. He rebuffs being called a buff, instead considering it “more like an addictio
