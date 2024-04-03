Colin Farrell Praises Irish Talent and Talks About Upcoming Series

Colin Farrell praises Irish talent in the arts and discusses the importance of storytelling. He also mentions his co-star Cillian Murphy's historic win as the first Irish-born actor to receive an award.

In addition, Farrell talks about his upcoming Apple TV+ series called Sugar, where he plays a private investigator searching for a missing granddaughter.

Sugar Star Kirby Howell-Baptiste Praises Colin Farrell's Dedication & Teases Their Onscreen DynamicSugar is a new kind of detective noir.

Colin Farrell Reacts to the Rise of Irish Actors in Hollywood Including Barry Keoghan (Exclusive)The 47-year-old actor is from Castleknock, Ireland.

Colin Farrell weighs in on the Irish takeover of HollywoodColin Farrell is among those giving theories on the current on screen Irish renaissance

Colin Farrell Celebrates Irish Success at the OscarsColin Farrell expresses joy over Irish success at the Oscars and praises fellow actor Barry Keoghan. He highlights the Irish people's deep connection to storytelling and their ability to understand themselves and the world through various art forms.

Colin Farrell Gives a Shoutout to the Rise of Irish Talent in HollywoodWith the rise of Irish talent that's been hitting Hollywood, Colin Farrell shares how proud he is of his fellow Irish actors.

