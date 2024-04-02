Colin Farrell Celebrates Irish Success at the Oscars

Colin Farrell expresses joy over Irish success at the Oscars and praises fellow actor Barry Keoghan. He highlights the Irish people's deep connection to storytelling and their ability to understand themselves and the world through various art forms.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheCut / 🏆 720. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colin Farrell Reacts to the Rise of Irish Actors in Hollywood Including Barry Keoghan (Exclusive)The 47-year-old actor is from Castleknock, Ireland.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Colin Farrell weighs in on the Irish takeover of HollywoodColin Farrell is among those giving theories on the current on screen Irish renaissance

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Sugar review: Colin Farrell channels Marlowe and Spade in a sun-washed neo-noirThe actor plays a hard-drinking, film-loving snoop in Apple TV+'s series

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Colin Farrell Says His 2 Sons Are His Harshest CriticsColin Farrell joked that his two sons, James and Henry, are his toughest critics and are like his own ‘Rotten Tomatoes committee’

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

'Sugar' Sneak Peek — L.A. Comes to Life for Colin FarrellShrishty is a decade-old journalist covering a variety of beats between politics to pop culture, but movies are her first love, which led her to study Film and TV Development at UCLAx. She lives and breathes cinema and sometimes wakes up with the close-up shot of Ryan Gosling&039;s hands playing piano in La La Land, in her head.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Sugar Star Kirby Howell-Baptiste Praises Colin Farrell's Dedication & Teases Their Onscreen DynamicSugar is a new kind of detective noir.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »