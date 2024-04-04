Cole Sprouse praises Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa as relationship role models

Cole Sprouse says his former Riverdale costar Mark Consuelos and wife Kelly Ripa are his and girlfriend Ari Fournier’s relationship role models. “I don't think it's a coincidence that Ari and I have gotten so close to you and Mark because I think you guys represent a kind of masculinity and femininity that we both find so admirable, especially in 2024,” Sprouse, 31, told Ripa, 53, on the Tuesday, March 2, episode of SiriusXM's “Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa” podcast.

“Those definitions of masculinity and femininity are changing so rapidly for our generations and younger and I think we both see you guys as such a testament to the power of that.' Sprouse went on to tell Ripa that he’s thankful for his current relationship, which began in 2021. “Here’s what I will say and I’m sure you understand this with Mark too,” he explaine

