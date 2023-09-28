Cole Leinart leaves Mater Dei for Newport Harbor

Sophomore quarterback Cole Leinart, the son of former USC quarterback Matt Leinart, transfers from Mater Dei to Newport Harbor.

, has transferred to Newport Harbor.

He was the backup quarterback the last two seasons to Elijah Brown. His father enrolled him at Mater Dei to be with the coach who coached him, Bruce Rollinson. Rollinson retired as coach after last season.

