Cold Storm to Bring Rain, Wind, and Snow to County

It was a warm day across the county, with some areas climbing into the 80s, including Escondido, Santee, Poway, and Rancho San Diego! I hope you enjoyed spring while it was here because temperatures will plummet 10 to 15 degrees tomorrow with another 10 to 15 degree drop by Friday as a cold storm brings another round of rain, wind and mountain snow for week's end. A few light showers will be possible on Thursday, though most of the day will be dry with rain picking up on Friday.

Expect on and off rain on Friday, heavy at times, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall totals will average between .25 to 75", locally up to 1.00" from the coast to the mountains with less than .25" in the deserts. Strong winds will target the mountains and deserts tomorrow through Friday with strongest winds Thursday night into early Friday. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 11am Thursday until 5am Friday for westerly winds of 25 to 35mph, gusts to 55mph and isolated gusts to 70mp

