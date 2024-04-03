Cold Storm to Bring Dramatic Temperature Drop in Southern California

It might feel like spring Wednesday, with highs across Los Angeles reaching into the high 70s, but Thursday is going to be a 'shock to the system,' weather experts say. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are expected to drop 15 to 20 degrees from Wednesday's highs as a cold storm blows across California, bringing low-elevation snow, showers and the potential for severe thunderstorms.
Some Southern California areas could feel historic low temperatures Friday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Wofford said. “With the system coming in, we’re going to see a dramatic drop tomorrow,' Wofford said Wednesday from the weather service's Oxnard office. ' an almost 20-degree drop in temperatures, and even cooler on Friday.” Highs across most inland areas Wednesday are expected to peak in the high 70s, possibly reaching 80 degrees, Wofford said. But the temperatures will quickly give way to highs in the 50s on Thursday and Friday
