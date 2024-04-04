Cold Storm System Brings Wintery Conditions to Bay Area

A cold, low-pressure storm system moving east through the Bay Area created wintery conditions throughout the region, bringing scattered rain showers, small hail, gusty winds, occasional lightning strikes and even a few inches of snow to the peaks of Mount Diablo, Mount Hamilton and Mount Tamalpais.

Meteorologists project that the rain will continue into the weekend for residents between San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose, with the chance for thunderstorms increasing to 25-35% as the polar air mass continues to destabilize the atmosphere throughout the day. Rainfall totals are not expected to surpass 0.75 inches through Friday evening. The brisk swirl of clouds is expected to cap temperatures in the low 50s most of Thursday, dipping down to the 40s overnight

