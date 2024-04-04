Cold Case Homicide Victim Identified After 45 Years

Investigators reopened a cold case homicide from 1979 and identified the victim nearly 45 years after her body was found in Rancho Cucamonga vineyards, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement released Wednesday, April 3. A vineyard worker on June 7, 1979 found the body of a female who had sustained traumatic injuries in vineyards near Eighth Street and Rochester Avenue, Wednesday’s statement said.

Investigators at the time described the victim as a White woman with shoulder length light brown hair and brown eyes, aged between 18-30 years old, the statement said. No identifying marks, scars, or tattoos were found on the body. After the homicide investigation went cold, the victim remained unidentified, but in 2023, deputies from the cold case homicide team reopened the investigation in an attempt to identify the body, the Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators sent the victim’s DNA samples to Othram Inc

