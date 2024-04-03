Cointelegraph Accelerator Collaborates with The Sandbox for Exclusive Event

This year, as a part of the official Paris Blockchain Week Program, Cointelegraph Accelerator will embark in a highly anticipated collaboration with The Sandbox orchestrate an exclusive event to harness the synergy of invite-only investors and startups on April 9th. The event aims to cultivate an efficient networking environment, fostering pre-commitments and investment opportunities.

Don’t hesitate to secure your spot via this link: It will kick off with 30 minutes of networking and welcome drinks, followed by the opening speeches from our sponsors. The event will continue with an hour of pitch sessions for handpicked startups. Attendees can also anticipate one hour of carefully curated networking afterwards. This gathering promises to be a vital part of the Paris Blockchain Week, setting the stage for meaningful connections and discussions. This Demo-day will bring over 100 meaningful connections between investors and participating founder

