Coffee 'Till Cocktails: How Yo-Yoing Between Caffeine and Alcohol Affects Your Health

We've all seen the T-shirts and knick-knack signs emblazoned with the alliterative slogan 'coffee 'till cocktails.' It's not just a cute saying—it's a reality for many who bounce back and forth between the stimulating effects of coffee and the sedative effects of alcohol. Though it may feel like these beverages are a lifeline for getting you through the challenges of your day, yo-yoing between caffeine and alcohol can come with some downsides.

Here’s what experts say happens to your body when you ride the rollercoaster of coffee ‘till cocktails. Caffeine & alcohol aren’t a good mix for mood The reasons for sipping caffeine and alcohol are pretty obvious: caffeine perks us up when we need energy (and is packed with a suite of healthy polyphenols), and alcohol calms us down when we’re ready to unwind. But the opposing effects of these two substances aren’t great for our mental well-being.“Caffeine and alcohol work against each othe





mindbodygreen » / 🏆 296. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gift Ideas for Coffee LoversTop coffee experts share their favorite gift ideas for coffee lovers, including a portable and durable coffee brewer that produces a unique brew.

Source: WSJ - 🏆 98. / 63 Read more »

California coffee shop fires antisemitic employees who blocked Jewish customer from using bathroomJewish woman kicked out of cafe after complaining about antisemitic graffiti scrawled all over bathroom, berated with hate by workers

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Gift Ideas for Coffee LoversTop coffee experts share their favorite gift ideas for coffee lovers, including a portable and durable coffee brewer that produces a unique brew.

Source: WSJ - 🏆 98. / 63 Read more »

California coffee shop fires antisemitic employees who blocked Jewish customer from using bathroomJewish woman kicked out of cafe after complaining about antisemitic graffiti scrawled all over bathroom, berated with hate by workers

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Low-Calorie Alcohol Options for Healthier DrinkingLearn about low-calorie alcohol options to make healthier choices while still enjoying a drink. Registered dietitians provide tips and advice for incorporating low-calorie alcohol into your drinks.

Source: PreventionMag - 🏆 141. / 63 Read more »