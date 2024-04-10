Coffee County Jail Inmate Dies While in Custody

A Coffee County Jail inmate died while in custody early Wednesday morning, according to Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd. Chad Jones, 45, from Gadsden, had been arrested in Enterprise at 1:41 a.m. and charged with public intoxication. “Following his arrest, while in custody of the Coffee County Jail , Jones experienced a medical emergency,” Byrd said. “Enterprise Rescue and New Brockton Fire Department responded to the jail but could not revive Jones.

Bryd said no foul play is suspected and he has request that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency conduct an investigation into the incident, per standard operating procedure. Byrd said his office, the 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney, and the Coffee County Coroner have requested an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time, Byrd said. There is no mugshot of Jones available, according to Coffee County Sheriff Department Chief Deputy Michael Hines

Coffee County Jail Inmate Custody Death Investigation

