Coffee: A Beneficial Beverage for Kidneys

With café culture gaining popularity in cities, coffee has attained cult status among young and old alike, making it one of the most favored beverages. Originally from Ethiopia, coffee has become a world-famous brew and is known for its stimulating effects as well as several health benefits but only if limited to drinking less than 3 cups a day.
With active ingredients such as caffeine and phenolic compounds that hold anti-oxidative, anti-inflammatory, and anti-thrombotic effects, coffee is found to be a beneficial beverage for our kidneys. Yes! You heard it right! Recenthave found that drinking one to two cups of coffee regularly can lower your risk of getting kidney disease. Anti-oxidants prevent atherosclerosis in the kidneys. Atherosclerotic injury to the kidneys is a common reason for the development of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Coffee has an anti-diabetic effect so it improves blood sugar levels and prevents diabetic nephropathy. , drinking coffee daily is associated with reduced risk of many chronic disease
