Coffee: A Beneficial Beverage for Kidneys

With café culture gaining popularity in cities, coffee has attained cult status among young and old alike, making it one of the most favored beverages. Originally from Ethiopia, coffee has become a world-famous brew and is known for its stimulating effects as well as several health benefits but only if limited to drinking less than 3 cups a day.

With active ingredients such as caffeine and phenolic compounds that hold anti-oxidative, anti-inflammatory, and anti-thrombotic effects, coffee is found to be a beneficial beverage for our kidneys. Yes! You heard it right! Recenthave found that drinking one to two cups of coffee regularly can lower your risk of getting kidney disease. Anti-oxidants prevent atherosclerosis in the kidneys. Atherosclerotic injury to the kidneys is a common reason for the development of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Coffee has an anti-diabetic effect so it improves blood sugar levels and prevents diabetic nephropathy. , drinking coffee daily is associated with reduced risk of many chronic disease

United States Headlines Read more: DAİLYHEALTHTİPS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HACKERNOON: Caffeone, the aromatic principle of coffee.An almost imponderable quantity of this essential oil will suffice to aromatize a gallon of water.

Source: hackernoon | Read more »

WEBMD: Coffee and Tea: The World's Favorite BeveragesStudies have linked tea to a lower chance of getting certain types of cancers, type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s, and heart disease.

Source: WebMD | Read more »

DENVERWESTWORD: Sapor Coffee & Concepts Sold to Pacharej NuntanavoothPacharej “Pop” Nuntanavooth has purchased Sapor Coffee & Concepts from Caleb and Jeannie Sprenger, who started the company in 2018. The Sprengers sold the business to pursue other endeavors, including starting a family.

Source: denverwestword | Read more »

KOMONEWS: Coffee shop inspired by 'Friends' to open 1st permanent location in BostonThe eagerly awaited Central Perk Coffeehouse is set to open its doors tomorrow, November 14th 7AM! The new coffee shop will mark the first permanent location.

Source: komonews | Read more »

NEWSMAX: U.S. Companies Face Investor Questions Over Impact of Weight-Loss DrugsU.S. companies across sectors such as food and beverage makers and manufacturers of glucose monitors are facing investor questions over the risk to future sales from the growing popularity of promising weight-loss treatments.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »

TODAYSHOW: Starbucks Fans Go to Extreme Lengths for Limited Edition Stanley QuencherA collaboration between two beverage giants has fans going to extreme lengths to procure it. Starbucks dropped its latest frenzy-inducing merch item: a Stanley Quencher in a holiday-ready shade of red. The 40-ounce double-wall vacuum-insulated tumbler has caused a fervor online and in stores, with customers even camping out in parking lots to get their hands on it.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »