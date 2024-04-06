Cody Rhodes to Main Event Both Nights of WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes will main event both nights of WrestleMania 40 – a rare occurrence for any professional wrestler to participate in two grueling matches where the stakes are so high. Rhodes and Seth Rollins will team up to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag-team match in Night 1. If Rhodes and Rollins fail in their endeavor to defeat the 'Final Boss' and the 'Tribal Chief,' then Night 2 against Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship will be fought under Bloodline Rules .

Preparing for two physically taxing matches on the two biggest nights of the year isn’t going to be easy – especially with Super Bowl-level chaos in between. Rhodes told Fox News Digital he believes he’s best prepared for what the weekend will hold. 'Of all the guys involved, I think I’m most prepared because I have hit every rep. I have the lungs for it. This is a battle of endurance and stamina when it comes to me and Roman Reigns

