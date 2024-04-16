Cody Rhodes Receives Sentimental Gift Backstage at WrestleMania 40

After Cody Rhodes ' crowning as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40, when he returned backstage he was gifted a very sentimental gift . WWE President Nick Khan, WWE CCO Paul"Triple H" Levesque and Bruce Prichard handed Rhodes the exact Rolex that his late father Dusty pawned in order to send him to acting school .

WWE has released footage from the emotional moment, which sees a stunned Rhodes come to the realization that it's his father's exact watch. Rhodes embraces Triple H, thanking him and then shaking Prichard's hand. You can watch the emotional moment in the newly released clip below.

Cody Rhodes WWE Wrestlemania 40 Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Rolex Sentimental Gift Dusty Rhodes Acting School

