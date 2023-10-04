The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The victory extended the third-ranked American’s winning streak to 15 matches, a span that includes the Cincinnati title and her U.S. Open victory last month. Gauff will next meet either sixth-seeded Maria Sakkari or local favorite Wang Xinyu in the quarterfinals.

Kudermetova led 5-4, 40-0 at the end of the first set. The 26-year-old Russian had four set points in that game but was unable to convert.The Australian Open will start on Sunday and last 15 days. The hope is to reduce late nights.Gregoire Barrere beat Nonu Borges 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the Shanghai Masters to set up a meeting with top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz. headtopics.com

The top 32 seeded players, including Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, received a first-round bye and will play in the second round on Saturday.

Read more:

AP »

How Coco Gauff Is Building Her Legacy - Women’s Media CenterOn September 10 Gauff won her first-ever Grand Slam tournament after defeating Aryna Sabalenka.

Keeping Score: Alabama Map Violates Voting Rights Act; Coco Gauff Thanks Billie Jean King After Victory in U.S. OpenIn every issue of Ms., we track research on our progress in the fight for equality, catalogue can’t-miss quotes from feminist voices and keep tabs on the feminist movement's many milestones. We're Keeping Score online, too—in this biweekly roundup. This week: Supreme Court rejects second Alabama congressional map proposal; Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open; Vassar professors sue the college for undervaluing women faculty; legislators introduce bill to extend childcare funding; Tennessee's first trans elected official; and more.

Medvedev into China Open final after routine win over ZverevSecond seed Daniil Medvedev had an easier than expected 6-4 6-3 semi-final win over familiar rival Alexander Zverev on Tuesday to book his place in the China Open final where he will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner.

Jannick Sinner upsets Carlos Alcaraz to advance to China Open finalJannick Sinner upset No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to reach the final of the China Open, where he will face world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday.

Coco Chanel: Everything you need to knowCoco Chanel is one of fashion’s most iconic names. Born in 1883, she was a French fashion designer who revolutionised

Going coco for the coconut flavors of coastal MexicoThanks to a Philippines-Mexico connection, coconut shows up in sweet and savory recipes: ceviche with poached shrimp, coconut limonada and coconut raspado with jammy plums.